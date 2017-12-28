North Harrison’s Shamrocks got back on the winning track against Chilhowee Thursday afternoon in Trenton; they led from wire to wire and got the 64-26 win. It seemed that the change of scenery did the team good; the last time they were on a stage like the one at North Central Missouri College, the Shamrocks were playing softball and they won third place at state. They matched the most points scored against Chilhowee this year; they were able to keep their turnovers down to seven and work the ball around to the open person.
The Shamrocks were looking to get more balanced scoring; most of their games have had Payton Craig and Brandy Rivet scoring most of the points. Both got their points Thursday, but they got a lot more contributions from everyone else. Emma Craig matched a career high with 16; she was much more confident getting to the rim and getting on the line. Carly Rinehart, a freshman, knocked down a couple of three-pointers. Seven different Shamrocks got into the scoring column.
For Chilhowee, they were a young team looking to play some tough opponents at Trenton; they have a pair of weapons in shooter Jacqueline Guinn and a promising freshman in Eliana Lynn, who showed a knack for jumping passes. They got their wish as they were drilled 64-11 by North Andrew the day before. They’ve already improved on last year’s record, as they won one game and were held to two points in a 64-2 loss at the beginning of last year. They’ve won two games this year so far.
Chilhowee tried to stop Payton Craig, to no avail. They were surrounding her every time she tried to drive, fouling her hard every time she tried to put it up, and trying to make life difficult. It didn’t work as she dumped off 10 assists, matching her high from the Newtown-Harris game and making everyone around her better. She frequently found sister Emma open in the paint.
The Indians controlled the opening tip, but nothing else went right for them in the first quarter. Addie Slaughter grabbed an errant Indian pass and threw it to Payton Craig for a layup to start the scoring. Craig hit Carly Rinehart for a triple, then Addie Slaughter passed one out of the high post to Craig for three to make it 8-0.
Guinn’s putback put Chilhowee on the board, but Payton Craig found Emma inside and then added three free throws off two steals to get the lead into double digits. Payton found Emma inside gain to make it 15-2. Miranda Heaper hit a 3-pointer for Chilhowee, but Ashlynn Gilpatrick hit Payton for a drive with time winding down, and she hit a free throw to make it 16-5 after one.
Emma Craig owned the paint in the second quarter as North Harrison continued to pull away, getting eight in the period. Payton Craig hit her in the high post, and she knocked down a contested look with 7:40 left. Payton knocked down two free throws, then got a steal and fed Emma to make it 22-5. Guinn knocked down a 3-pointer for Chilhowee, but Brandy Rivet hit Payton Craig inside and Ashlynn Gilpatrick hit Brandy Rivet for a 3-pointer as she began to get untracked to make it 27-8.
Guinn tried to counter for her team, but Payton made a diving grab of an offensive board and got it to Addie Slaughter for a 2nd chance point; Olivia Babinski hit Emma Craig inside, Craig knocked down two free throws, and Brandy Rivet jumped a pass and got to the line for a free throw to make it 34-10 before Elaina Lynn scored a couple of times against the reserves to make it 34-14 at halftime.
North Harrison used a 21 point third quarter to push the game into running clock territory. Payton Craig hit Emma inside and then Carly Rinehart for three from the wing to start the period. Heaper threw up a runner for Chilhowee, but Payton Craig hit two free throws after grabbing an offensive board, Emma got a putback, Mason Cracraft hit Brandy Rivet for three after grabbing an offensive board in traffic, Brandy Rivet hit Payton Craig for a drive and three point play, and Rivet scored off a steal to make it 51-16 at the 3:59 mark of the third.
Guinn and Heaper got going to bring Chilhowee to within 55-23 after three, but then Payton Craig got a pass from Olivia Babinski and got a drive, Rivet got Craig a quick outlet and she went coast to coast with it, Payton Craig got the ball in the paint, drew a bunch of red shirts, and dropped it off to Kami Gibson for a layup, and kicked one out to Olivia Babinski for a jumper to give North Harrison its biggest lead of 62-23 at the 5:13 mark.
For North Harrison, Payton Craig had 23, Emma Craig 16, Brandy Rivet 9, Carly Rinehart 6, Addie Slaughter and Olivia Babinski 4, and Kami Gibson 2.
Olivia Babinski had 2 blocks for North Harrison, Payton Craig and Brandy Rivet had 1 each.
Payton Craig and Emma Craig each had 6 boards. Addie Slaughter and Mason Cracraft had 4 each, Brandy Rivet 3, Carly Rinehart and Kami Gibson 2 each, and Rainey Fordyce and Olivia Babinski 1.
Payton Craig had 10 assists to lead North Harrison. Brandy Rivet and Olivia Babinski had 3, Addie Slaughter and Ashlynn Gilpatrick had 2 each, and Mason Cracraft had 1.
Payton Craig had 8 tips, while Emma Craig and Brandy Rivet had 4, Rainey Fordyce had 2, and Mason Cracraft and Carly Rinehart had 1 each.
Payton Craig had 5 steals. Emma Craig had 4, Carly Rinehart and Brandy Rivet had 3, Olivia Babinski had 2, and Addie Slaughter had 1.
The boys were not as fortunate as they continued their brutal stretch, this time falling 76-41 to Southwest Livingston. Transition defense was their Achilles Heel this game as the Wildcats were able to run their transition game at will, getting one easy layup after another. North Harrison had a chance to get back in the game late in the quarter, but saw one shot after another go in and out as the Wildcats led 22-4 after one quarter.
The Shamrocks finally started to get going offensively, but Wyatt Maddux, left all alone, found plenty to do along with skyscraper Mack Anderson. Maddux ran wild in the second quarter with 11 points as Southwest Livington, coached by former NEN skipper Eric Fairchild, pushed out to a 40-17 halftime lead.
Steven Willhite tried to put the Shamrocks on his back in the third, scoring 10 in the frame, but the Wildcats continued to outscore North Harrison, 19-16 to lead 59-33. The bottom dropped out in the fourth as Livingston started off on an 8-0 run, capped by Mack Anderson’s breakaway dunk.
Anderson had 24 points for his squad as North Harrison didn’t have an answer for him.
Logan Craig led the scoring with 13 points for the Shamrocks. Steven Willhite had 10, Logan Huitt 6, Collin Castleberry and Collin Briggs had 4 each, and Gavin Garrett and Brett Emig had 2 each.
Steven Willhite had 3 blocks, while Collin Briggs and Logan Craig had 1 each.
Logan Craig and Steven Willhite had 9 boards each. Logan Huitt had 3, Brett Emig and Collin Castleberry had 2 each, and Gavin Garrett had 1.
Collin Castleberry had 4 assists for the Shamrocks. Gavin Garrett had 2, while Logan Craig, Brett Emig, and Logan Huitt had 1 each.
Logan Craig, Brett Emig, and Collin Castleberry had 2 tips each. Collin Briggs, Gavin Garrett, Logan Huitt, and Samuel Mejia had 1 each.
Logan Craig had 2 steals, while Steven Willhite, Gavin Garrett, Brett Emig, and Logan Huitt had 1 each.
Sheridan Express
Official website of the Sheridan Express newspaper, located in Northwest Missouri. Please send all ad orders or subscriptions to PO Box 136, Sheridan, MO 64486 or e-mail us at express@grm.net. We cannot accept "work at home ads" or anonymous letters; cash, money orders, or checks only. No credit cards, please.
Thursday, December 28, 2017
Monday, December 25, 2017
Hitchhiking Couple Still on the Road; Now in Wyoming
Kolton and Amanda, the hitchhiking couple that came through Eagleville, Worth County, and Hopkins last September, are still on the road and are now expecting. As of Sunday, they were in Rock River (WY), and are still planning to complete their journey through Idaho and Oregon. The following is Amanda’s latest Facebook post:
Around this same time a year ago we had no idea what our 2017 would bring, we didn't know we would be walking across the United States or that we'd get a surprise hitchhiker! Mostly we focused on us and our lives. Now almost 2000 miles into a coast to coast journey we still sing and play, only now we better understand gratitude, patience, and service.
We are coming up on 8 months of our life given to this walk and each day we have miracles from strangers across the United States taking care of us physically, emotionally, and mentally. I am excited everytime we get to share these stories of hope. These stories showing there is a higher power that is very real and is working through each and every one of you. Kolton and I still have a good chunk of Wyoming left then all of Idaho and Oregon. We've received a lot of concerns about our safety that are valid, and more serious now that there is a fragile little life growing in my belly (and had their kicking debut last night, we have an active little one already). At this time I ask you to share our page and ask others to share it. It's because of the people of the United States that we have made it this far. Our faith in our higher power has been nurtured by countless miracles. We can make it because of you. Thank you for this present when all I have to give is my thanks. Merry Christmas to all of you! May you find the miracles you seek in the most unexpected ways. Never forget you are someone's miracle. Thank you so much for being mine!
PS – On our website 2918miles.com there are fundraiser pages for both the foundations! We've had lots of great donations. We shot for the moon and are just grateful to be a part of contributing to these causes. If you want somewhere to give to this time of year, we'd be so grateful to see the numbers go up on our fundraiser pages for two great causes. Thank you for those who've donated already those donations are all up. Thank you for taking care of these two awesome foundations.
They are currently raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Make a Wish Foundation.
Around this same time a year ago we had no idea what our 2017 would bring, we didn't know we would be walking across the United States or that we'd get a surprise hitchhiker! Mostly we focused on us and our lives. Now almost 2000 miles into a coast to coast journey we still sing and play, only now we better understand gratitude, patience, and service.
We are coming up on 8 months of our life given to this walk and each day we have miracles from strangers across the United States taking care of us physically, emotionally, and mentally. I am excited everytime we get to share these stories of hope. These stories showing there is a higher power that is very real and is working through each and every one of you. Kolton and I still have a good chunk of Wyoming left then all of Idaho and Oregon. We've received a lot of concerns about our safety that are valid, and more serious now that there is a fragile little life growing in my belly (and had their kicking debut last night, we have an active little one already). At this time I ask you to share our page and ask others to share it. It's because of the people of the United States that we have made it this far. Our faith in our higher power has been nurtured by countless miracles. We can make it because of you. Thank you for this present when all I have to give is my thanks. Merry Christmas to all of you! May you find the miracles you seek in the most unexpected ways. Never forget you are someone's miracle. Thank you so much for being mine!
PS – On our website 2918miles.com there are fundraiser pages for both the foundations! We've had lots of great donations. We shot for the moon and are just grateful to be a part of contributing to these causes. If you want somewhere to give to this time of year, we'd be so grateful to see the numbers go up on our fundraiser pages for two great causes. Thank you for those who've donated already those donations are all up. Thank you for taking care of these two awesome foundations.
They are currently raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Make a Wish Foundation.
Posted by Editor at 1:05 PM No comments: Links to this post
Labels: 2918 Miles
85 NEN Students Make First Quarter Honor Roll
85 Northeast Nodaway students in junior high and high school made the First Quarter Honor Roll, as posted on the school website. This is the highest number in recent memory at the school.
High Honor Roll
Students listed posted grades between 3.67 and 4.00 with no D’s or F’s.
Gabriella Briney, Taylor Coffelt, Breanna Coulter, James Lamb, Emily Redden, Brayden Welch, Dakota Auffert, Brittany Burns, Gerry Runde, Chet Spire, Colton Wilmes, Ethan Adwell, Noah Briney, Reed McIntyre, Brea Miller, Samantha Price, Nathan Schieber, Kami Adwell, Zayla Carlson, Sarah Linville, Madelynn Mattson, Victoria Moran, Cassy Redden, Anne Schieber, Corby Schmitz, Angela Standiford, Blair Stoll, Paige West, Trevor Henggeler, Auston Pride, Zach Pride, Colton Swalley, A.J. Adwell, Jaden Atkins, Lily Burns, Brendon Deardorff, Kenlyn Grove, Dylan McIntyre, Lauren McIntyre, Emily Moran, Kolby Sybert, Ruby Wilmes.
Regular Honor Roll
Listed are students who posted between a 3.00 and 3.66 GPA, with no D’s or F’s.
Salina Deardorff, Dylan Mildfeldt, Eli Scroggie, Victoria Titus, Dylan Boulting, Maverick Price, Maggie Schmitz, Rory Bredlow, Spencer Gray, Brittany Moran, Mitchell Sherry, Chase Atkins, Levi Boulting, Craig Burns, Dana Chandler, Saige Kohlleppel, MariBeth Lamb, Delainey McIntyre, Tierney Privett, Alex Smith, Kayden Sybert, Austin Welch, Drew Wiederholt, Landen Allen, Ben Boswell, Anne Briney, Lane Dack, Levi Germann, Preston Hillyard, Torry Kephart, Nathan Meyer, Brayden Munns, Rachelle Rodriguez, Carson Runde, Dawson Vore, Boston Adwell, Meredith Adwell, Casey Briney, Morgan Cook, Kenna Coulter, Lyle Giesken, Jace Kohlleppel, Octavia Popplewell.
High Honor Roll
Students listed posted grades between 3.67 and 4.00 with no D’s or F’s.
Gabriella Briney, Taylor Coffelt, Breanna Coulter, James Lamb, Emily Redden, Brayden Welch, Dakota Auffert, Brittany Burns, Gerry Runde, Chet Spire, Colton Wilmes, Ethan Adwell, Noah Briney, Reed McIntyre, Brea Miller, Samantha Price, Nathan Schieber, Kami Adwell, Zayla Carlson, Sarah Linville, Madelynn Mattson, Victoria Moran, Cassy Redden, Anne Schieber, Corby Schmitz, Angela Standiford, Blair Stoll, Paige West, Trevor Henggeler, Auston Pride, Zach Pride, Colton Swalley, A.J. Adwell, Jaden Atkins, Lily Burns, Brendon Deardorff, Kenlyn Grove, Dylan McIntyre, Lauren McIntyre, Emily Moran, Kolby Sybert, Ruby Wilmes.
Regular Honor Roll
Listed are students who posted between a 3.00 and 3.66 GPA, with no D’s or F’s.
Salina Deardorff, Dylan Mildfeldt, Eli Scroggie, Victoria Titus, Dylan Boulting, Maverick Price, Maggie Schmitz, Rory Bredlow, Spencer Gray, Brittany Moran, Mitchell Sherry, Chase Atkins, Levi Boulting, Craig Burns, Dana Chandler, Saige Kohlleppel, MariBeth Lamb, Delainey McIntyre, Tierney Privett, Alex Smith, Kayden Sybert, Austin Welch, Drew Wiederholt, Landen Allen, Ben Boswell, Anne Briney, Lane Dack, Levi Germann, Preston Hillyard, Torry Kephart, Nathan Meyer, Brayden Munns, Rachelle Rodriguez, Carson Runde, Dawson Vore, Boston Adwell, Meredith Adwell, Casey Briney, Morgan Cook, Kenna Coulter, Lyle Giesken, Jace Kohlleppel, Octavia Popplewell.
Posted by Editor at 10:52 AM No comments: Links to this post
Labels: Northeast Nodaway
Courthouse News for December 27th, 2017
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Chicago man, Serghei Alexeev (28), in Harrison County on charges of a motor carrier vehicle violation as well as a warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail, where he was held on bond.
The Patrol arrested a Des Moines man, Neylin Morales Perez, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and for exceeding the posted speed limit. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center, where he was held on bond.
The Patrol arrested a Grant City man, Cory Farrell (19), in Nodaway County Saturday night on charges of DWI and Careless & Imprudent Driving involving an accident. He was taken to the Nodaway County Jail and released after a 12 hour hold.
On December 24th, the Patrol arrested Christopher Burgess (20) of Maryville in Nodaway County of DWI, Careless & Imprudent Driving resulting in a crash, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The above charges are mere accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of law whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence. All defendants have a right to an attorney and a jury trial.
A Grant City woman, Ashley Pickering, was arrested by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office on December 11th. She was charged by Prosecutor Brett Hurst with Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Felony Resisting/Interfering with an Arrest for a Felony. Bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Joel Miller and posted.
Prosecutor Brett Hurst filed charges against a Blockton woman, Susan Walters, for two counts of Class A Misdemeanor Stealing on December 14th.
On December 14th, Prosecutor Brett Hurst filed charges against a Blockton man, Poe O’Connor, of DWI and Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway, resulting in an accident.
On December 19th, Prosecuting Attorney Brett Hurst filed Class D Misdemeanor charges of stealing against Shana Land. She was arrested by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.
On December 19th, a Grant City man, Dagon Cooper was charged by Prosecutor Hurst with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class D Misdemeanor.
All charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Patrol arrested a Des Moines man, Neylin Morales Perez, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and for exceeding the posted speed limit. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center, where he was held on bond.
The Patrol arrested a Grant City man, Cory Farrell (19), in Nodaway County Saturday night on charges of DWI and Careless & Imprudent Driving involving an accident. He was taken to the Nodaway County Jail and released after a 12 hour hold.
On December 24th, the Patrol arrested Christopher Burgess (20) of Maryville in Nodaway County of DWI, Careless & Imprudent Driving resulting in a crash, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The above charges are mere accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of law whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence. All defendants have a right to an attorney and a jury trial.
A Grant City woman, Ashley Pickering, was arrested by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office on December 11th. She was charged by Prosecutor Brett Hurst with Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Felony Resisting/Interfering with an Arrest for a Felony. Bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Joel Miller and posted.
Prosecutor Brett Hurst filed charges against a Blockton woman, Susan Walters, for two counts of Class A Misdemeanor Stealing on December 14th.
On December 14th, Prosecutor Brett Hurst filed charges against a Blockton man, Poe O’Connor, of DWI and Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway, resulting in an accident.
On December 19th, Prosecuting Attorney Brett Hurst filed Class D Misdemeanor charges of stealing against Shana Land. She was arrested by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.
On December 19th, a Grant City man, Dagon Cooper was charged by Prosecutor Hurst with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class D Misdemeanor.
All charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Posted by Editor at 10:11 AM No comments: Links to this post
Labels: Courthouse News
Obituary -- Jean Rigdon 1929-2017
Jean (Bressler) Rigdon, age 88, Smithville, Missouri and formerly of Grant City and St. Joseph, Missouri, died December 23, 2017 at the Olathe Health Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.
Jean was born December 2, 1929 in Grant City, Missouri; the daughter of the late Henry Dale and Alma Bell (Murphy) Bressler.
Jean was a graduate of Grant City High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri.
Jean was retired and had worked in retail sales.
Her survivors include: Three sons, Jeff (Pat) Saunders, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Rob (Amy) Rigdon, Highlandville, Missouri, Mark (Lynee) Rigdon, Olathe, Kansas, five grandchildren, Tracy Saunders, Raytown, Missouri, Jonathan Rigdon, Highlandville, Se`amus Hamilton, Mission, Kansas, Micah and Makayla Rigdon, Olathe, three great grandchildren, Mason, Nathan and Olivia Saunders all of Raytown.
Mrs. Rigdon’s body has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home Chapel, Grant City. Private inurnment service will be held at a later date in the Grant City Cemetery.
Memorial: Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.
Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri.
Jean was born December 2, 1929 in Grant City, Missouri; the daughter of the late Henry Dale and Alma Bell (Murphy) Bressler.
Jean was a graduate of Grant City High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri.
Jean was retired and had worked in retail sales.
Her survivors include: Three sons, Jeff (Pat) Saunders, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Rob (Amy) Rigdon, Highlandville, Missouri, Mark (Lynee) Rigdon, Olathe, Kansas, five grandchildren, Tracy Saunders, Raytown, Missouri, Jonathan Rigdon, Highlandville, Se`amus Hamilton, Mission, Kansas, Micah and Makayla Rigdon, Olathe, three great grandchildren, Mason, Nathan and Olivia Saunders all of Raytown.
Mrs. Rigdon’s body has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home Chapel, Grant City. Private inurnment service will be held at a later date in the Grant City Cemetery.
Memorial: Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.
Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri.
Posted by Editor at 8:51 AM No comments: Links to this post
Labels: Obituary
Sunday, December 24, 2017
Shorthanded Shamrock Girls Fall to Stanberry
A shorthanded North Harrison squad took their second loss of the season, falling 63-31 to Class 2 powerhouse Stanberry. The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season to Mound City, but have steamrollered everyone else. North Harrison was playing without Brandy Rivet; without her, Payton Craig was held to a season-low 12 points, and the team turned the ball over 24 times against Stanberry’s pressure defense. They also struggled on the boards, only getting 17 for the game. North Harrison only went to the line four times against Stanberry’s stingy defense.
The Shamrocks fell behind 12-4 after one quarter and Stanberry scored 20 points in the second to put the game away.
For North Harrison, Payton Craig had 12 points. Emma Craig had 8, Addie Slaughter 6, Ashlynn Gilpatrick 3, and Mason Cracraft 2.
Payton Craig led in rebounding with 5. Emma Craig and Addie Slaughter had 3, Kami Gibson and Olivia Babinski 2, and Mason Cracraft and Ashlynn Gilpatrick 1.
Addie Slaughter had 3 assists for the Shamrocks. Payton Craig and Mason Cracraft had 2, while Emma Craig and Olivia Babinski had 1.
Payton Craig had 2 steals for North Harrison. Kami Gibson, Ashlynn Gilpatrick, and Addie Slaughter all had 1.
The boys also had a long night, as they dug themselves into an 18-4 first quarter hole and could not dig out, falling 65-34 to Stanberry. Logan Craig had 12 for North Harrison. Logan Huitt and Brett Emig had 6, Gavin Garrett 4, Steven Willhite 3, Collin Briggs 2, and Collin Castleberry 1. The Shamrocks did not have an answer for 6’6” Brad Hailey, who had 26 for Stanberry.
The Shamrocks fell behind 12-4 after one quarter and Stanberry scored 20 points in the second to put the game away.
For North Harrison, Payton Craig had 12 points. Emma Craig had 8, Addie Slaughter 6, Ashlynn Gilpatrick 3, and Mason Cracraft 2.
Payton Craig led in rebounding with 5. Emma Craig and Addie Slaughter had 3, Kami Gibson and Olivia Babinski 2, and Mason Cracraft and Ashlynn Gilpatrick 1.
Addie Slaughter had 3 assists for the Shamrocks. Payton Craig and Mason Cracraft had 2, while Emma Craig and Olivia Babinski had 1.
Payton Craig had 2 steals for North Harrison. Kami Gibson, Ashlynn Gilpatrick, and Addie Slaughter all had 1.
The boys also had a long night, as they dug themselves into an 18-4 first quarter hole and could not dig out, falling 65-34 to Stanberry. Logan Craig had 12 for North Harrison. Logan Huitt and Brett Emig had 6, Gavin Garrett 4, Steven Willhite 3, Collin Briggs 2, and Collin Castleberry 1. The Shamrocks did not have an answer for 6’6” Brad Hailey, who had 26 for Stanberry.
Posted by Editor at 10:29 AM No comments: Links to this post
Shamrock Basketball Schedule
All non-tournament games start at 6 pm. JV quarters may precede varsity games.
December 28th – Holiday Hoops Classic at Trenton. The girls will play Chilhowee at 1:30, while the boys will play Southwest Livingston at 3:00 pm.
January 2nd – South Harrison.
January 5th – Tri-County.
January 8th to 13th – South Harrison Tournament.
January 16th – East Harrison.
January 19th – Gilman City.
January 22nd to 27th – Gilman City Tournament.
January 30th – at Union Star.
February 2nd – at Mercer.
February 3rd to 10th – HDC Conference Tournament at North Harrison.
February 13th – at Worth County.
February 15th – Milan.
February 19th to 24th – District Basketball Tournament at Albany.
December 28th – Holiday Hoops Classic at Trenton. The girls will play Chilhowee at 1:30, while the boys will play Southwest Livingston at 3:00 pm.
January 2nd – South Harrison.
January 5th – Tri-County.
January 8th to 13th – South Harrison Tournament.
January 16th – East Harrison.
January 19th – Gilman City.
January 22nd to 27th – Gilman City Tournament.
January 30th – at Union Star.
February 2nd – at Mercer.
February 3rd to 10th – HDC Conference Tournament at North Harrison.
February 13th – at Worth County.
February 15th – Milan.
February 19th to 24th – District Basketball Tournament at Albany.
Posted by Editor at 9:00 AM No comments: Links to this post
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)